IPL 2022: This is my most special comeback as lot of people had given up on me: Dinesh Karthik

Karthik made the squad for India's home T20 series against South Africa beginning June 9.

"This is my most special comeback because a lot of people had given up on me. For me to comeback and do what I did, practice the way I did, so many special things have happened in the lead up to the rock-shell and how I practiced post that," the 36-year-old told the RCB website.

Karthik forced the selectors to pick him after displaying exemplary finishing skills in the IPL. He had last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He praised the Royal Challengers Bangalore team management for backing him strongly for the finisher's role.

"I think the clarity that they gave me for me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways I am indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for team RCB. So, it's all and all a very very happy feeling."

The main goal for Karthik is to play the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. "There are so many young boys who would be putting up their name for selection, to see the skillset that is out there and believe that this is the guy we need for the World Cup. I think it is a very very humbling feeling.

"I know that journey is still there to the World Cup but being a part of the scheme of things and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills, I am very proud of it," he added.

Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20s for India.