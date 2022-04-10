IPL 2022: Twitterati slam Delhi Capitals' decision for not sending Safaraz Khan to bat against KKR

After being put in to bat first by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, the Rishabh Pant-led side got off to a fine start courtesy 93-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The duo scored their respective half-centuries and laid the foundation for a big total for the rest of the batters. Shaw smashed 51 off 29 balls while Warner scored 61 off 45 deliveries and attacked almost every KKR bowler in the powerplay.

Later, captain Pant played a brilliant cameo of 27 off 14 balls while the all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel hit some lusty blows at the back end of the innings to help his team post the highest total of the season. Shardul and Axar struck an unbeaten partnership of 49 off just 20 balls to provide the late impetus on the Brabourne Stadium's batting-friendly surface.

While everyone was impressed with the cameo of Pant, Thakur and Patel but the experts and fans were surprised with Delhi coach Ricky Ponting's decision to not send Sarfaraz Khan to bat.

Sarfaraz scored a quickfire 35* in the previous game and played some impressive shots as he shared a stand of 75* off 57 balls with Pant. However, the talented right-handed batsman simply kept waiting for his turn in the DC dugout. While the likes of Lalit Yadav (1), Rovman Powell (8), Thakur (29* off 11) and Axar (22* off 14) were sent in, Sarfaraz simply kept waiting.

The fans and experts were not amused by DC team management's decision to keep Sarfaraz in especially when the team needed a dependable batter at the back end of the middle overs.

DC's run-scoring slowed down after they lost Pant and Warner in quick succession. Lalit and Powell failed to impress with the bat and had it not been for the heroics of Thakur and Patel, DC wouldn't have been able to cross the 200-run mark.

Here's what Twitterati had to say on Sarfaraz:

Why is Sarfaraz Khan not batting? It's not like he's one of those top-order men who need time to get going. He can hit better, cleaner boundaries than Axar or Shardul surely... Unless he's picked up an injury sitting in the dugout, the why might be an interesting explanation. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 10, 2022

Lol. Why play Sarfaraz if you don't want to send him to bat. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 10, 2022

Just want one franchise that understands Sarfaraz Khan's ability and potential properly. Promoting Pant ahead of him was understandable but he should have walked out to bat here at least. Not Lalit.#KKRvDC — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 10, 2022

How can you still not send Sarfaraz Khan to bat?!?!#IPL2022 #KKRvDC — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 10, 2022

What's the point of playing Sarfaraz if he's going to be batting at number 8?



Surely he's a better bat than Lalit, Axar & Thakur. This is just becoming a little ridiculous to understand now.. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) April 10, 2022

Strange to see Powell and Lalit batting ahead of Sarfaraz especially at this stage of this innings, Sarfaraz showed little bit of ability in the last match. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2022

So what are the likes of Agarkar and Amre there for if they can't have a word in for Sarfaraz? This is ridiculous. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 10, 2022

Talk about giving confidence to a player like Sarfaraz when players like Axar and Shardul are coming ahead of him to bat. What's the point of playing him? — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) April 10, 2022

No franchises trust sarfaraz khan. And that's really sad. Last time I checked he was a hitter. — Archer (@poserarcher) April 10, 2022