IPL 2022: Twitterati slam Delhi Capitals' decision for not sending Safaraz Khan to bat against KKR

By

Mumbai, April 10: Delhi Capitals posted a massive 215 for 5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their league game against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first doubleheader on Sunday (April 10) in IPL 2022.

After being put in to bat first by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, the Rishabh Pant-led side got off to a fine start courtesy 93-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The duo scored their respective half-centuries and laid the foundation for a big total for the rest of the batters. Shaw smashed 51 off 29 balls while Warner scored 61 off 45 deliveries and attacked almost every KKR bowler in the powerplay.

Later, captain Pant played a brilliant cameo of 27 off 14 balls while the all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel hit some lusty blows at the back end of the innings to help his team post the highest total of the season. Shardul and Axar struck an unbeaten partnership of 49 off just 20 balls to provide the late impetus on the Brabourne Stadium's batting-friendly surface.

While everyone was impressed with the cameo of Pant, Thakur and Patel but the experts and fans were surprised with Delhi coach Ricky Ponting's decision to not send Sarfaraz Khan to bat.

Sarfaraz scored a quickfire 35* in the previous game and played some impressive shots as he shared a stand of 75* off 57 balls with Pant. However, the talented right-handed batsman simply kept waiting for his turn in the DC dugout. While the likes of Lalit Yadav (1), Rovman Powell (8), Thakur (29* off 11) and Axar (22* off 14) were sent in, Sarfaraz simply kept waiting.

The fans and experts were not amused by DC team management's decision to keep Sarfaraz in especially when the team needed a dependable batter at the back end of the middle overs.

DC's run-scoring slowed down after they lost Pant and Warner in quick succession. Lalit and Powell failed to impress with the bat and had it not been for the heroics of Thakur and Patel, DC wouldn't have been able to cross the 200-run mark.

Here's what Twitterati had to say on Sarfaraz:

Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 18:15 [IST]
