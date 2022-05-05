IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After DC vs SRH on 05 May 2022

Mumbai, May 5: New entrants Gujarat Titans and fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants sit at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with most number of points after playing 10 matches each.
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore also with similar number of wins make up the top four.
Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in match 50 at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday (May 5) to go level on points with two teams and climb up to the fifth position in points table.
SRH and Punjab Kings also have 10 points from 10 matches, but their Net Run Rate (NRR) is inferior compared to DC, who got a massive boost following their latest win.
Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings and record champions Mumbai Indians, who sit in ninth and tenth spots respectively.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after DC vs SRH on 05 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|0.158
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0.397
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0.340
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.444
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.641
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.325
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.229
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0.060
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.431
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|-0.836
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|10
|588
|116
|150.76
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|10
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|10
|369
|88*
|124.66
|3
|0
|4.
|David Warner (DC)
|8
|356
|92*
|156.82
|4
|0
|5.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|10
|331
|75
|134.00
|2
|0
|6.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|10
|324
|85
|133.33
|2
|0
|7.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|11
|316
|96
|130.04
|2
|0
|8.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|9
|309
|87*
|132.05
|3
|0
|9.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|9
|307
|61
|137.05
|2
|0
|10.
|Aiden Markram
|10
|305
|68*
|151.74
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|10
|19
|5/40
|7.27
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|10
|18
|4/14
|8.42
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|9
|17
|4/33
|8.27
|2
|4.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|5.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|11
|16
|4/20
|8.21
|1
|6.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|10
|15
|3/25
|8.07
|0
|8.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|10
|15
|5/25
|8.92
|2
|9.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|14
|3/25
|7.85
|0
|10.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|8
|14
|3/20
|8.73
|0
