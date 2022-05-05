IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After DC vs SRH on 05 May 2022

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore also with similar number of wins make up the top four.

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs in match 50 at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday (May 5) to go level on points with two teams and climb up to the fifth position in points table.

SRH and Punjab Kings also have 10 points from 10 matches, but their Net Run Rate (NRR) is inferior compared to DC, who got a massive boost following their latest win.

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next spot followed by the most successful sides in IPL - defending champions Chennai Super Kings and record champions Mumbai Indians, who sit in ninth and tenth spots respectively.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after DC vs SRH on 05 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.158 2. Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.397 3. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.340 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.444 5. Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.641 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.325 7. Punjab Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.229 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 0 0 8 0.060 9. Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.431 10. Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 0 0 2 -0.836

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 10 588 116 150.76 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 10 451 103* 145.01 2 2 3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 10 369 88* 124.66 3 0 4. David Warner (DC) 8 356 92* 156.82 4 0 5. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 10 331 75 134.00 2 0 6. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 10 324 85 133.33 2 0 7. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 11 316 96 130.04 2 0 8. Hardik Pandya (GT) 9 309 87* 132.05 3 0 9. Tilak Varma (MI) 9 307 61 137.05 2 0 10. Aiden Markram 10 305 68* 151.74 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 10 19 5/40 7.27 2 2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 10 18 4/14 8.42 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 9 17 4/33 8.27 2 4. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 11 16 4/20 8.21 1 6. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 15 4/23 7.15 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 10 15 3/25 8.07 0 8. Umran Malik (SRH) 10 15 5/25 8.92 2 9. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 7 14 3/25 7.85 0 10. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 8 14 3/20 8.73 0