IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RCB vs CSK on 04 May 2022

Mumbai, May 4: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 8 wins in 10 matches, while fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants sit in the second position with 7 wins in 10 matches.
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore claimed their sixth win in their 11th match, beating Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (May 4) to climb into top four.
Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in fifth position with 5 wins in 9 matches and Punjab Kings, in sixth position also have the same number of wins as SRH in 10 matches, but have an inferior NRR.
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next two spots followed by the most successful sides in IPL. Defending champions CSK and record champions Mumbai Indians are at the wrong end of the table in ninth and tenth respectively.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RCB vs CSK on 04 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|0.158
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0.397
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0.340
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.444
|5.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0.471
|6.
|Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.229
|7.
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0.587
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0.060
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.431
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|-0.836
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|10
|588
|116
|150.76
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|10
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|10
|369
|88*
|124.66
|3
|0
|4.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|9
|324
|75
|134.43
|2
|0
|5.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|10
|324
|85
|133.33
|2
|0
|6.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|11
|316
|96
|130.04
|2
|0
|7.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|9
|309
|87*
|132.05
|3
|0
|8.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|9
|307
|61
|137.05
|2
|0
|9.
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|10
|298
|96
|153.60
|2
|0
|10.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|10
|294
|80
|134.24
|2
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|10
|18
|5/40
|7.27
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|9
|17
|4/14
|8.23
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|9
|17
|4/33
|8.27
|2
|4.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|5.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|11
|16
|4/20
|8.21
|1
|6.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|10
|15
|3/25
|8.07
|0
|8.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|9
|15
|5/25
|8.44
|2
|9.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|8
|14
|3/20
|8.73
|0
|10.
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|10
|13
|3/34
|7.78
|0
