IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RCB vs CSK on 04 May 2022

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore claimed their sixth win in their 11th match, beating Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (May 4) to climb into top four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in fifth position with 5 wins in 9 matches and Punjab Kings, in sixth position also have the same number of wins as SRH in 10 matches, but have an inferior NRR.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next two spots followed by the most successful sides in IPL. Defending champions CSK and record champions Mumbai Indians are at the wrong end of the table in ninth and tenth respectively.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RCB vs CSK on 04 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.158 2. Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.397 3. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.340 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.444 5. Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.471 6. Punjab Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.229 7. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 0 8 0.587 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 0 0 8 0.060 9. Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.431 10. Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 0 0 2 -0.836

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 10 588 116 150.76 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 10 451 103* 145.01 2 2 3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 10 369 88* 124.66 3 0 4. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 9 324 75 134.43 2 0 5. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 10 324 85 133.33 2 0 6. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 11 316 96 130.04 2 0 7. Hardik Pandya (GT) 9 309 87* 132.05 3 0 8. Tilak Varma (MI) 9 307 61 137.05 2 0 9. Sanju Samson (RR) 10 298 96 153.60 2 0 10. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 10 294 80 134.24 2 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 10 18 5/40 7.27 2 2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 17 4/14 8.23 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 9 17 4/33 8.27 2 4. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 11 16 4/20 8.21 1 6. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 15 4/23 7.15 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 10 15 3/25 8.07 0 8. Umran Malik (SRH) 9 15 5/25 8.44 2 9. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 8 14 3/20 8.73 0 10. Harshal Patel (RCB) 10 13 3/34 7.78 0