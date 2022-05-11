IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RR vs DC on 11 May

Mumbai, May 11: New entrants Gujarat Titans became the first team to book the IPL 2022 playoffs spot on Tuesday (May 10) after victory over fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, who sit in the second position.
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 12 matches, but missed out on the chance to make it 8 wins as they suffered a 8-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 11).
Meanwhile Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with same number of points as RR, but the Bangalore-based side have a negative Net Run Rate.
IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming Info
DC in fifth, kept their hopes alive of a playoff spot after their sixth win a season, which took them away from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, who have 10 points on board.
Most successful sides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table. While CSK still have slim chance like KKR, MI are already out of contention in the playoffs race.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RR vs DC on 11 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|0.376
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|0.385
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|0.228
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|-0.115
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|0.210
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.031
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.057
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.231
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|0.028
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|-0.894
Q - Qualified for playoffs
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|12
|625
|116
|149.88
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|12
|459
|103*
|140.36
|2
|2
|3.
|David Warner (DC)
|10
|427
|92*
|152.18
|5
|0
|4.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|12
|389
|96
|132.76
|3
|0
|5.
|Shubman Gill
|12
|384
|96
|137.14
|4
|0
|6.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|11
|381
|88*
|122.11
|3
|0
|7.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|12
|355
|80
|137.59
|3
|0
|8.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|12
|347
|55
|130.94
|3
|0
|9.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|11
|344
|87*
|131.80
|3
|0
|10.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|12
|336
|85
|129.23
|2
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|12
|23
|5/40
|7.54
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|12
|21
|5/18
|7.85
|2
|3.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|12
|18
|4/14
|8.71
|2
|4.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|10
|18
|4/33
|8.72
|2
|5.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|6.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|8
|16
|3/25
|7.75
|0
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|12
|16
|3/25
|7.87
|0
|8.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|10
|16
|5/25
|7.96
|1
|9.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|9
|16
|3/20
|8.75
|0
|10.
|Rashid Khan (GT)
|12
|15
|4/24
|6.79
|1
