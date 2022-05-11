IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After RR vs DC on 11 May

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 12 matches, but missed out on the chance to make it 8 wins as they suffered a 8-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 11).

Meanwhile Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with same number of points as RR, but the Bangalore-based side have a negative Net Run Rate.

DC in fifth, kept their hopes alive of a playoff spot after their sixth win a season, which took them away from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, who have 10 points on board.

Most successful sides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom of the table. While CSK still have slim chance like KKR, MI are already out of contention in the playoffs race.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after RR vs DC on 11 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 0.376 2. Lucknow Super Giants 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.385 3. Rajasthan Royals 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.228 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 0 0 14 -0.115 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.210 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.031 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.057 8. Punjab Kings 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.231 9. Chennai Super Kings 11 4 7 0 0 8 0.028 10. Mumbai Indians 11 2 9 0 0 4 -0.894

Q - Qualified for playoffs

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 12 625 116 149.88 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 12 459 103* 140.36 2 2 3. David Warner (DC) 10 427 92* 152.18 5 0 4. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 12 389 96 132.76 3 0 5. Shubman Gill 12 384 96 137.14 4 0 6. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 11 381 88* 122.11 3 0 7. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 12 355 80 137.59 3 0 8. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 12 347 55 130.94 3 0 9. Hardik Pandya (GT) 11 344 87* 131.80 3 0 10. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 12 336 85 129.23 2 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 12 23 5/40 7.54 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 12 21 5/18 7.85 2 3. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 12 18 4/14 8.71 2 4. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 10 18 4/33 8.72 2 5. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 6. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 8 16 3/25 7.75 0 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 12 16 3/25 7.87 0 8. Avesh Khan (LSG) 10 16 5/25 7.96 1 9. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 9 16 3/20 8.75 0 10. Rashid Khan (GT) 12 15 4/24 6.79 1