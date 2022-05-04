IPL 2022: We've obviously got to win every game to make it to the finals: DC opener David Warner

Rishabh Pant-led Capitals had suffered a narrow six-run loss in their previous outing against Lucknow Super Giants. With eight points in nine matches, they are currently placed sixth on the points table.

Reflecting on the campaign so far, Warner stated, "I think if you look at the results, we've just missed out when we are chasing those big totals. We have managed to get so close, but they are the ones that hurt you."

"Moving forward from where we are, we've obviously got to win every game to make it to the finals. There's a strong competition, two teams we have got to come against - Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are pretty much similar points to us. We could get that upper hand if we beat Sunrisers. We then go into the top four, but obviously, we need RCB to start losing as well. It's quite a congested table, but exciting for the rest of the tournament," he added.

Speaking ahead of the game against his former team, Warner expressed, "My thoughts are like every other game, just keep going through your processes till you have to do it, training and just get ready for the game."

When asked about his form and the experience of batting with Prithvi Shaw, the swashbuckling opener said, "We've got off to a good start. In the last match, we've fallen cheaply, both of us, and that can happen in this game because we have to play that high-level brand of cricket in the power play."

He further emphasised on the role of the top three batters in the team.

"I think the most important thing is myself or him (Prithvi Shaw) or Mitch (Mitchell Marsh) scoring an 80 or 90 or even a hundred if we can, to post good totals or chase down big totals, and that's the key. I think that's the focus for every other team.

"The teams who are doing well are scoring big runs at the top of the order. And, two players are actually scoring big in the games, they are the ones that you really need to shine to win these games," said the Aussie opener.

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match of the TATA IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (May 5).

Source: Delhi Capitals