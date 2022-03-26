IPL 2022: You’re never alone in your dream: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Suresh Dada, the groundsman at the pitch where Rohit Sharma spent countless hours perfecting his skill is that unsung hero whose dedication to supporting Sharma is remembered by the cricketer to date.

Paying tribute to the 'enabler' of Sharma's dream of professionally playing the sport, the skipper said, "Suresh Dada would work overtime because of me and work late nights just so that I could work on my dream. When you dream big, you are never alone."

The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on last-season's runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders in a blockbuster clash.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will play their first match on Sunday (March 27) against the Delhi Capitals.