IPL 2023 Auction: Check out which state will have most representatives in the auction

And the players list for the auction was recently released by the IPL governing committee.

405 players across the world will be taking part in the auction this year, and 273 of them are Indians.

IPL 2023 Auction State Representatives:

Today we shall take a look at the state-wise distribution of the players in the upcoming auction.

Jammu and Kashmir with most number of players in the auction-

The domestic team that will have the biggest number of players in the auction is Jammu and Kashmir. Although it may come as a surprise, cricket in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has grown in recent years.

Parvez Rasool was the first J&K player to feature in the IPL, since then there have been some talented players who have taken the centre stage, with Umran Malik being the most recent of them. A total of 21 players hailing from J&K have been included in the shortlist for auction this year.

Umran Malik and Abdul Samad both are J&K representatives who were retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction.

J&K players in the IPL 2023 auction list: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Charak, Basit Bashir, Rasikh Dar, Waseem Khanday, Avinash Singh, Aman Sharma, Fazil Makaya, Ateev Saini, Shahrukh Dar, Lone Muzaffar, Auqib Dar, Asad Jamil Ahmed, Aashish Bhatt, Gourav Koul, Rajeev Singh, Mohd. Wasim, Sampark Gupta.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are joint second in the list with 16 representatives.

North-East States with representatives:

A handful of cricketers from North-East region have also been shortlisted for the upcoming auction. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland will have one representative each in the auction. Also there are a couple of Tripura players in the auction fray as well.

State-Wise Player Representation:

State Association Number of Players Jammu and Kashmir 21 Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi 16 Punjab 15 Rajasthan 13 Haryana, Mumbai 12 Bengal 11 Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Jharkhand 10 Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh 9 Vidarbha 8 Saurashtra, Gujarat, Hyderabad 7 Uttarakhand 5 Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Services 4 Railways, Chandigarh, Goa 3 Tripura, Odisha 2 Arunachal Pradesh, Pondicherry, Assam, Nagaland 1