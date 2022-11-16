IPL 2023: Punjab Kings reappoint Wasim Jaffer

The Punjab franchise, still looking to pick up their maiden IPL trophy, reappoints Jaffer after a gap of one year. Prior to this, the former Indian cricketer was the batting coach of the Punjab Kings from 2019 to 2021.

Ahead of the mega IPL auction, held prior to the 2022 IPL season, Jaffer had stepped down from the role. Following Jaffer's exit, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach, Mark Wood.

But ahead of this year's mini auction, Jaffer has once again joined the Punjab dugout. The franchise announced the decision, as they took to social media to announce the appointment. "Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.

Meanwhile, former Australian wicketkeer-batter Brad Haddin will also be seen in the dugout. Haddin has been appointed has the new assistant coach of the Punjab franchise.

The coaching staff will see another new face, with the appointment of former South African cricketer Charl Langeveldt. The former SA speedster joins the Punjab Kings at the bowling coach.

Earlier it had been announced that Trevor Bayliss will be the team's head coach, taking over from Anil Kumble and Jonty Rhodes.

In the previous edition, Punjab Kings once again failed to make it to the playoffs. The Kings finished sixth on the points table with seven wins and as many losses from their 14 games.

Meanwhile, as the IPL trade and transfer window closed on Tuesday (Nov. 15), the Punjab Kings released their captain from the previous edition. Shikhar Dhawan had taken over captaincy from Mayank, who endured a tough outing last season. Letting go of Mayank and West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith, Punjab will have the second-highest purse.

In total PBKS let go off ten players. They will enter the mini-auction with a purse of Rs. 32.20 crores.