IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja not to leave Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni wants him to stay, says report

As per a Times of India report, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in no mood to let Jadeja go. The report claims that the former India captain has told the team management that Jadeja - who is a crucial member of the side - cannot be released. The four-time IPL-winning captain believes Jadeja's influence cannot be replicated by any other, especially with CSK playing their home games in Chennai.

Earlier this year, just days ahead of the IPL 2022 season, CSK appointed the Saurashtra cricketer - who has been a part of the franchise for almost a decade - as the captain of the franchise. Dhoni - who had guided the CSK to their fourth title a few months back in the UAE - stepped down as the skipper of the second most successful franchise in the history of the league.

However, the team's performance took a massive beating under Jadeja's watch and the all-rounder's individual performance also seemed to have been impacted. The defending champions registered one of their worst-ever starts in the league and Jadeja was removed from captaincy, with Dhoni taking over once again.

Jadeja - who had suffered an injury during one of the matches - missed the remainder of the season. Since then, speculations were rife over the southpaw leaving the side as he was not happy with the treatment meted out to him.

However, the latest report of Dhoni not wanting the all-rounder to leave will bring a smile to the faces of their fans who were not in favour of Jadeja leaving the side.

The report further claimed that CSK is likely to release Chris Jordan and Adam Milne ahead of the 2023 mini-auction. The IPL 2023 auction is likely to be held on December 16.