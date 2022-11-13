IPL 2023 Trade News: Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz move to Kolkata Knight Riders from Gujarat Titans

The Kiwi quick played 13 matches for Gujarat Titans and picked 12 wickets that included a 4-wicket haul. Ferguson will now return to the franchise where he spent three seasons in between 2019-2021.

Ferguson will join up with the likes of Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins and Tim Southee among others in the pace bowling options at the Kolkata-based franchise.

Gurbaz, who was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2022 edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy, did not play any game last season. The Afghanistan keeper-batter has not played in any of the IPL editions as well.

The other wicketkeeper options for KKR are England's Sam Billings and Saurashtra stalwart Sheldon Jackson. The pair were not consistent with the bat last season.

This trade frees up two overseas slot for Gujarat Titans and also adds to their purse going into the auction, which is scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

Meanwhile, in the only other trade news announced so far, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff has traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming IPL Season 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh," said a statement from the league.

Behrendorff had previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.