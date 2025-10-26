Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: Can Rohit Sharma be traded to KKR after Abhishek Nayar's appointment as Head Coach? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 16:55 [IST]

Abhishek Nayar is set to be appointed as the new head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of IPL 2026, marking a significant shift in the franchise's leadership direction.

This move brings fresh energy and a familiar face to the KKR camp following a disappointing 2025 season in which they managed only five wins from 14 matches and failed to make the playoffs, which also saw the departure of Chandrakant Pandit as head coach.

The 42-year-old Nayar, a former Mumbai all-rounder, has been deeply connected with KKR's ecosystem for years. He served as their assistant coach and was an influential part of their IPL 2024 championship-winning staff, working closely with then-mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Known for his analytical and player-centric coaching style, Nayar has earned immense respect within Indian cricket for transforming players' careers, including those of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. His emphasis on discipline, fitness, and mental resilience has drawn praise across domestic and international circles.​

Nayar's journey also includes a brief but turbulent stint as India's assistant coach under Gautam Gambhir in 2024-25, a period marred by mixed results in Test cricket. Yet, his return to KKR, now as the head coach, symbolizes immense faith from the KKR management.

Could Nayar Bring Rohit Sharma to KKR?

The prospect of Nayar's appointment inevitably fuels speculation about a potential reunion with his long-time mentee, Rohit Sharma. Their close personal and professional bond is well-documented - from fitness transformations to mental conditioning, Nayar's trust-based approach has often brought out Rohit's best performances.​

Rohit has been working with Nayar closely for years and recently, he was part of Nayar's training regime, which saw the former India captain shed a significant amount of body weight.

KKR, under Nayar's guidance, could emerge as an attractive destination for the veteran opener. The franchise may not decline to replace Rohit Sharma as their new captain ahead of the new season. But any deal for the Knights will mean Rohit's release from Mumbai Indians, which is not going to be an easy task.

The Knights can ask MI for a trade, which will be a big negotiation, given his stature. KKR's hopes for Rohit Sharma remain a long shot, but theoretically, Nayar and Rohit's partnership at the Eden Gardens will be a welcome change.