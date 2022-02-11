IPL Auction 2022: Mumbai Indians Strategy: Players MI should buy, remaining purse

Under Rohit Sharma, they have landed 5 IPL titles so far to become the most successful team in the IPL, one title ahead of Chennai Super Kings.

The Mumbai side will want to maintain that legacy in the coming years as well and they would be eager to form a squad that stays close to their ethos and playing style.

They have already retained four players who turbocharged their IPL campaign over the years and now they would look to give more flesh to the squad.

So, here then a close look at the auction strategy of Mumbai Indians.

1 Retained players

Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Surya Kumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

2 Purse Remaining

Rs 48 crore

3 Remaining player slots

21

4 Players whom MI may buy from auction

Jason Holder: The West Indian is the No 1 all-rounder in the world and had a very good IPL 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad picking up 16 wickets from 8 matches. He is also a heavy hitter down the line and he can a good value addition for MI, even though he appears similar in profile that of Kieron Pollard.

Yash Dhull: The Under-19 India captain showed a fine head above his shoulders in the recent World Cup. Dhull may just be a long-term prospect MI can look forward to. Remember how they picked up Jasprit Bumrah and now he is an integral part of Mumbai as well as India.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The India leg-spinner has showed streaks of coming back to his best recently in the ODI series against West Indies. There will be multiple suitors for him but Mumbai might just try to get him as he will provide a new angle to their attack.

5 Players whom MI should buy back

Quinton de Kock: The South Africa wicketkeeper batsman showed good touch in the ODI series against India recently and MI should buy him back from the auction. He gives that flexibility to the side — opener and wicketkeeper at one go.

Ishan Kishan: The explosive wicketkeeper batsman is expected to get a big price tag in the auction from multiple bidders. But MI might just be interested to take Kishan back as he is their IPL product, and narrowly lost to Surya Kumar Yadav in the retention list.

Trent Boult: The New Zealand left-hander has been quite successful in MI colours in the last two seasons. Boult and Bumrah have rattled the opposition in the Power Plays as well as at the death. The pacer is still on top of his game and a terrific fielder too, and a bargain deal for Boult will immensely benefit Mumbai.

6 Auction Strategy

With Rs 48 crore in their kitty, the Mumbai will be eager to spent it more wisely than any in a flash and build a squad around Rohit that will serve them well for the next three years without taking a dip on their performance.