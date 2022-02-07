IPL Auction 2022: These 5 India Spinners Can Earn Big Money In Bidding

1 Yuzvendra Chahal (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

There were hopes of Chahal getting retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. But as part of the whole reshaping, the leg-spinner was let go by the RCB and even then his name was projected to earn a contract with either Lucknow or Ahmedabad. But that was not the case to be as well.

But that could be a blessing for Chahal as there could be some hot bids for him. Chahal showed the edge he can bring to the table when he took four wickets against West Indies in the first ODI at Ahmedabad on February 6. With 139 wickets from 114 matches, the leggie is the 9th most successful bowler in IPL history.

2 R Sai Kishore (Base Price Rs 20 lakh)

The 25-year-old left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu can be a hot buy in the auction. Sai Kishore has an impressive record in T20s, taking 43 wickets from 38 matches and his economy is a stupendous 5.46 in the shortest format. Sai Kishore also had a wonderful outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021. He had a contract with the Chennai Super Kings but did not get a game and all that could change this year.

3 Washington Sundar (Base price: Rs 1.5 crore)

Washington had an early appearance in IPL 2017 as a 17-year-old prodigy for the erstwhile Rising Pune SuperGiants. Later he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore. In total, he has played 26 matches in the league and has taken 27 wickets. Often he comes to bowl in the Power Plays and delivers too by way of a frugal over or an early wicket. Additionally, Washington is a very handy batsman too and can bat at most of the batting positions and that flexibility is a huge factor in the T20 establishment. There will be some heavy bidding for the off-spinner despite missing the operative part of the IPL 2021 with an injury that he sustained during the England tour.

4 M Ashwin (Base Price: Rs 20 lakh)

Murugan Ashwin has played for multiple franchise in the IPL — erstwhile Delhi Daredevils and Pune SuperGiants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Once he had a Rs 4.5 crore with contract with the Pune outfit. The numbers — 26 wickets from 34 matches — do not reflect his skills or value but there will be more than one taker for him in the auction as the leg-spinner can give the attack a whole new dimension.

5 Rahul Chahar (Base price: Rs 75 lakh)

The leg-spinner has a reasonable IPL record for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, taking 43 wickets from 42 matches. His economy of 7.4 too is acceptable for a leg-spinner. Chahar was released by Mumbai after a tepid season that saw him benched for a couple of matches but his value as wicket-taker remains and there can be solid bargaining for him.