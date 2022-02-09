IPL Auction 2022: These 6 Cricketers Can Become The Most Expensive Player; Break Morris' Rs 16.25 Cr Record

1 Shreyas Iyer (Base Price: Rs 2 crore)

Shreyas was let go by Delhi Capitals once they decided to retain Rishabh Pant as the skipper. But that is a blessing in disguise for Shreyas as there are multiple suitors for him. Franchises who are looking for a combination of long-term captaincy option and a solid middle-order batsman like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore etc will be eyeing him and there were reports of RCB are ready to spent even Rs 20 crore for the Mumbaikar.

2 Yuzvendra Chahal (Base Price: Rs 2 crore)

In the last few months, Chahal had seen two extremes of cricketing career. The leg-spinner did not get a retention from Royal Challengers Bangalore and did not find a place in India’s T20I World Cup 2021. But Chahal did make a return to the India squad during the white ball series against South Africa and West Indies, and displayed some old sparks. He took four wickets at Ahmedabad. Even otherwise, Chahal is the ninth most successful with 139 wickets 114 matches and the teams are certain to queue up for a proven match-winner.

3 Jason Holder (Base price: Rs 1.5 crore)

The West Indies all-rounder is a big attraction in the IPL Auction 2022. Holder had a brilliant IPL 2021 despite Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wretched run, taking 16 wickets from 8 matches. But SRH did not retain him, and that could lead to a bidding war for the strapping all-rounder. Apart from his bowling skills, Holder is a big-hitting batsman and a very good fielder too. Franchises could just loose their purse strings for Holder.

4 Jason Roy (Base Price: Rs 2 crore)

The 31-year-old England opener is a destructive force in T20 cricket. His 57-ball 116 in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) for Quetta Gladiators against Lahore Qalandars might have come at the right time, a reminder of his abilities. Several teams require an opener of his calibre and it is certain that we will see an intense bidding for Roy, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

5 Ishan Kishan (Base Price: Rs 2 crore)

It was quite a surprise that Kishan did not figure in Mumbai Indains’ retention list and both the Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad team overlooked him in the player draft. It is an even bigger surprise that he is not in the list of the marquee players in the auction as well, meaning he will come up for auction in the later rounds. But the teams will have some amount reserved for Kishan, who is an explosive batsman and an ever-improving wicket-keeper.

6 David Warner (Base Price: Rs 2 crore)

After a strenuous IPL 2021 season that him failing to get a retention from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner returned to his best during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 for Australia, emerging as their player of the tournament. The left-hander continues to be a rampaging opener, a skilful leader and a commanding presence on the field. Teams will certainly welcome one of the most successful batsmen in the IPL with both bands.