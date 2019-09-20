IPL Brand Value 2019: Value jumps to Rs 47,500 crore; Mumbai Indians gain; Royal Challengers fall steep

1. The current value of IPL

In 2018, the IPL was valued at Rs 41,800 crore and this year the value has been estimated at Rs 47,500 crore. In 2017, the IPL was valued at Rs 33,912 crore. So, there is a growth rate of 7 per cent, tepid considering the growth in the last fiscal.

2. Reason for slowness in overall growth

Varun Gupta, Asia Pacific leader for valuation advisory services and India country leader, Duff & Phelps, said, "As we move into the second decade of IPL, the league has transitioned from being a startup to being a more mature, stable and profitable business. An increase of 20% in advertising revenues this year and the recently renewed Paytm title sponsorship deal (which has fetched an increase of 58% on a per-match basis over the last deal) are testaments to the continued popularity of IPL.

"However, for growth trajectories to maintain their momentum, all teams need to focus on their on-field performance while continuing to broaden their footprint, forge relationships and generate revenue opportunities in growth markets." In other terms, lack of big title sponsorship and falling value of rupee could have affected the growth of the IPL.

3. Top gainers among IPL teams

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians saw its value gain by 8.1 per cent and the team value now stands at Rs 809 crore. The Mukesh Ambani owned team leads the chart of profit-making teams. But the franchise that made the highest gain is Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni led outfit gained 13.1 per cent growth in its brand value and reached Rs 732 crore and they were valued Rs 647 crore in 2018. The figures show that CSK have escaped the effects of two-year ban imposed on them. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals too gained 9 per cent on their brand value.

4. Top losers among IPL teams

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a fall in their brand value. The Royal Challengers suffered an 8 per cent fall and the brand value has decreased to Rs 595 crore. The KKR too suffered an identical 8 per cent fall and the brand value has moved down to Rs 630 crore.