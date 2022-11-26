IPL: check out the top five highest run chases in the tournament history

And today we shall take a sneak peek at the five best IPL chases in the years. We will be roaming from the recent days to the ancient days of IPL to find out the five highest-ever run chases in the history of IPL cricket. Let the story begin-

5. Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Lions (Runs Chased: 209)

In this match in 2017, Gujarat Lions put on a huge total of 208. Dinesh Karthik (65 of 34) and Suresh Raina (77 of 43) batted exquisitely for the now-defunct franchise to amass that huge number on the scoreboard.

But Delhi Capitals had other things in their mind. Rishabh Pant scored an absolute blinder of 97 in just 43 balls that had 6 fours and 9 sixes. Sanju Samson gave him worthy company and kickstarted the chase for DC with a carnage of 61 in just 31 balls. And in the end, Shreyas Iyer and Corey Anderson saw them through as Delhi chased down the 209 with 15 balls to spare.

4. Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (Runs Chased: 211)

This run chase was accomplished this year only. CSK's 210 was toppled courtesy of a sturdy batting display by the LSG batters. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock started off well and together put up a 99 runs partnership. But the match was turned on by Windies batter Evin Lewis, who bludgeoned past the CSK bowlers to score 55 of just 23 balls. Then at the end, it was budding star Ayush Badoni who flicked two amazing sixes to secure the victory for the Lucknow side.

3. Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers (Runs Chased: 215)

As I promised, this will take you to the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The Deccan Chargers were having a torrid season despite being one of the favorites coming into the tournament. And their misery was added as Rajasthan chased down 215 runs. Graeme Smith (71) and Yusuf Pathan (61 of just 28 balls) played a major part in it, but the ultimate magician was the late great Shane Warne. Warnie hit two sixes and two fours to score 22 of just 9 and snatched victory for his team. Rajasthan also went on to become Champions in that year.

2. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Runs Chased: 219)

This was in 2021 only. The Chennai faithful were almost in Whistle Podu mood, when a certain Kieron Pollard came out of nowhere. Chasing 219, Mumbai were 3 down for 81 in 10 overs. But Kieron Pollard came and massacred everything that came in his way and piled on 87 runs in just 34 balls. They needed 16 in the last over, and Pollard hit Lungi Ngidi 4,4,6 and took a couple in the final ball to give the Paltans a memorable win.

1. Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (Runs Chased: 224)

A star named Rahul Tewatia was born on that day in Sharjah. Mayank Agarwal's ton took Punjab to 223 in the full quota of overs. In reply, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson gave the Royals a platform. But then came Rahul Tewatia. Tewatia initially struggled a lot and his inability to find the fence was one of the reasons why the Royals were finding themselves in a spot of bother.

But he changed everything in the 18th over by hitting 5 sixes to Sheldon Cottrell. Rajasthan needed 51 before that and that came down to a mere 20 in the last couple. Tewatia hit Mohammed Shami out of the park a couple of more times, but eventually got out. But Tom Curran saw through the final runs as the Royals won with three balls to spare.