IPL: Chennai Super Kings shares throwback video of MS Dhoni, captions it 'Sweet King's here'

On Tuesday, Dhoni's franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a throwback video of their captain on social media to give the fans a glimpse of 'Thala' from the franchise's official training camp in March this year.

Dhoni and his fellow CSK teammates Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla were practising at Chepauk before the camp was called off due to the pandemic.

CSK captioned the throwback video, with superstar Rajnikanth's song Chumma Kizhi playing in the background, "The sweet King's here, simply rock on."

Dhoni could be seen coming out from the hotel/stadium and heading towards the team bus with a bunch of grapes in his hand.

Many believe that the Ranchi cricketer's performance in the domestic league is necessary for his India return. Dhoni last played for Team India in July last year when the Men In Blue were defeated by New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final.

The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Ashish Nehra also believe that the legendary cricketer has already played his last game in India jersey.

With IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely, many are of the view that there is a big question mark on his international future.