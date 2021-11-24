IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retained Players List Prediction; Focus on MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina

1. MS Dhoni

The CSK will have to shell out a fat Rs 15 crore to retain their captain since 2008. He is within touching distance of 40, and no longer the batsman or finisher he once was. But the connection between Dhoni and CSK is quite charming and a story in itself. They would not want him to go to another franchise. It is still early days regarding his retention and there have been reports of Dhoni telling the CSK bosses not to retain him.

But despite all that, Dhoni might just be retained by the Super Kings and lead the side in IPL 2022. Perhaps, the final season of him as an active player. After all, the IPL 2021 was won just month or so ago, and there is no real time gap between the next edition.

2. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is another CSK original. Came in from Kochi Tuskers Kerala when the team was disbanded and became a core unit member of the Super Kings. They are almost certain to retain Jadeja, who is at the peak of his powers now and can contribute for another couple of seasons with both bat and ball.

3. Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Chennai Super Kings are in the IPL for winning titles. They have won 4 and more often than not reached the play-offs and final. But along the way, they always counted for experience than fancy terms like grooming youngsters and giving exposure to fresh talents etc. But for once, they gave an audition to Gaikwad and he repaid it in gold. In IPL 2021, Gaikwad emerged the Orange Cap winner for the most number of runs and played a big part in CSK’s title win.

4. Faf du Plessis

The South African has carried the batting of CSK along with Ruturaj Gaikwad in the IPL 2021 from the opening slot. He made 633 runs, just two runs behind Orange Cap holder Gaikwad, and their opening combination had a big role in CSK’s title romp. It ensured that the Super Kings more often than not got off to a solid start whether setting or chasing a target. At 37, Faf still remains a formidable force who accelerate at will after a sedate start. Needless to say, the veteran still can pull off some stunning catches in the outfield. He might just get retained for another salvo.