IPL Final 2020: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting thrilled as team enters maiden title clash

Delhi defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday (November 8) and secured their final berth. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will now meet the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash on Tuesday (November 10).

According to Ponting, the team is one step away from their title dream. Taking to Twitter Ponting wrote, "Thrilled for the boys to make it through to @delhicapitals first IPL final, it's a great reward for all the hard work they've put in since we got here and gelled together as a group. One more step to go."

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs.

For Sunrisers, Kane Williamson played a knock of 67 runs while youngster Abdul Samad added 33 runs but the duo failed to bat till the final over. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. Dhawan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 78 runs, while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42. For SRH, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each. Delhi will now lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the tournament final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (November 10).