Kolkata Knight Riders part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich following poor show in IPL 2019

By
Kolkata, July 14: Following a below-par show in IPL 2019, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich. Dinesh Karthik-led finished fifth in the twelfth edition of the cash-rich league.

The team however has not taken a call on the future of Karthik who was part of India's World Cup squad. It was the first time in four seasons that the side did not make the play-offs.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family & will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Rider brand as a global brand," KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted by the team's website.

Kallis joined the side in 2011 as a player before replacing Trevor Bayliss as head coach in October 2015. The KKR won two IPL titles (in 2012 and 2014) under Gautam Gambhir's leadership. Gambhir left the franchise in 2018 for Delhi Daredevils.

"After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and head coach, it's time to explore new opportunities. I would to like to thank the Owners, Management and fellow players for many happy memories," Kallis said in the statement.

Under Kallis and Katich, the franchise won 32 of their 61 games.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
Read in Telugu: క‌లిస్‌ను సాగ‌నంపిన కోల్‌క‌త నైట్‌రైడ‌ర్స్‌!

