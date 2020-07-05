IPL money goes to players, not Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah: BCCI treasurer Arun Kumar Dhumal

However, BCCI treasurer Arun Kumar Dhumal has come down heavily on those who consistently question the board's motive behind hosting IPL 2020 in the times of coronavirus pandemic. There have been instances when the BCCI came on the target of the critics for hosting lucrative cash-rich league with many terming it as a 'money-making machine'.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Dhumal said, "This whole talk that IPL is a money-making machine, so be it. Who takes that money? That money goes to the players, that money doesn't go to any office bearers. That money goes to the welfare of the nation, the travel and tourism industry, in terms of industries being revived, in terms of taxes being paid."

Dhumal reiterated that it's not the office-bearers in the BCCI who rake in the moolah with the IPL for it is the players who earn the money.

"So why opposition for the money? Money is paid to the players and all those people who are there to organise the tournament. Media has to change the stance and tell about the benefit of this tournament that is happening. If BCCI is paying thousands of crores in taxes, it is going in nation-building, it is not going to Mr Sourav Ganguly or Mr Jay Shah or myself. Right? So you should be happy if money is being made rather than money being spent on sports," he explained.

The thirteenth edition of IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the global pandemic. As cricket is finally returning in England from the next week, the conditions in India are still not safe to host a tournament.

"We have always reiterated that if the conditions are safe enough for the players to go for the tournament, only then will the BCCI take a call. We haven't announced any tournament. As of now, the official statement from the BCCI is that it is indefinitely postponed," said Dhumal.

"The only statement of the BCCI is that we will explore the possibility and safety of our players will be the prime concern. If it is safe for our players to go, only then we will go. We have never said that we can compromise on the safety and health of our players. The IPL will only happen if it is safe to play," he added.