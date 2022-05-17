IPL Playoff Tickets 2022: How to book Qualifier 2 tickets online; Qualifier 1 & Eliminator tickets sold out

Gujarat Titans are the only team to have booked a playoff berth in the ongoing tournament but the fans are gearing up to watch the action up close.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Gardens will be hosting the last four games in IPL 2022. The Qualifier 1 & Eliminator will be held on May 24 and 25 respectively at the Eden Gardens.

The bandwagon will then move to Ahmedabad where Qualifier 2 will be played on May 27. The mega final will be held on May 29 in Ahmedabad.

The tickets for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator - which will be held in Kolkata - have been sold out while the tickets for the all-important Qualifier 2 are selling fast.

Here's how you can book the tickets online for Qualifier 2 on May 27. The window for booking tickets for the FINAL hasn't yet opened.

IPL 2022 Playoffs format and schedule:

Qualifier 1: The top two ranked teams in the points table from the league stage will lock horns on May 24 (Tuesday) in Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens.

Eliminator: The third and fourth-ranked teams in the points table will clash with each other on May 25 (Wednesday) at Eden Gardens.

Qualifier 2: The winner of the Eliminator will face the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on May 27 (Friday) at Narendra Modi International Stadium (Motera), Ahmedabad.

Final: The winner of Qualifier 1 & Qualifier 2 will face each other in the FINAL on May 29 (Sunday) at Narendra Modi International Stadium (Motera), Ahmedabad.