IPL Playoffs Rules 2022: Super Over to decide winners in case of rain intervention; reserve day for IPL FINAL

In its latest official communique, the IPL has announced that a Super Over will determine the winner of every playoff game in case of rain interruption and the match couldn't be completed within the regulation time. And if the ground and pitch conditions remain unplayable then the team standings will come into effect to identify the winners.

IPL Playoffs Schedule

The IPL 2022 Playoffs will kick off with Qualifier 1 between table-toppers Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Tuesday (May 24). The Eliminator will be held at the same venue a day after i.e. Wednesday (May 25) when Lucknow Super Giants take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The bandwagon will then move from the Eastern part of the country to the west as Qualifier 2 and the grand finale will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 2 will be held on Friday (May 27) while the title clash will be held on Sunday (May 29) at the same venue.

New Rules In Case of Rain

Keeping the approaching monsoon season and the inclement weather in mind, the IPL Governing Council has announced a flurry of rule changes for the playoffs stages.

Extra match time

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the BCCI has allowed adding an extra two hours over the stipulated 200 minutes of match time for the playoffs games. In case of a delayed start, the first three playoff games can begin as late as 9:40 pm. While the Final - on May 29 - can begin as late as 10:10 PM without any overs being deducted. The Final will see an 8:00 PM start.

The two strategic timeouts per innings will remain unchanged the innings break however will be reduced to half.

The IPL guidelines said, "The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs."

If the match fails to begin inside the regulation time then there will be a five-overs-a-side game which will have a cut-off start time of four minutes before midnight (11.56 pm). It will be a ten-minute innings break and a scheduled finish time of 12.50 am. However, there will not be any time-outs in the case of a five-overs-a-side match.

If the IPL Final is reduced to a five-overs-a-side match, it would need to begin latest by 12.26 am.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," the guidelines added.

Super Over Timings

The Super Over would need to start at 12.50 am latest for these matches to finish. Using a Super Over to decide the winner in a rain-truncated game will be a first in the IPL. Generally in T20Is, a game is abandoned if a five-overs-a-side match isn't possible. For the final, the Super Over will need to start by 1.20 am.

"For the final, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over-match to be completed by the end of the extra time on the reserve day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the final. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20 am (final)," the guideline added further.

What if Super Over isn't possible?

In the scenario where the Super Over is also not possible, "the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant play-off match or final".

Reserve Day for Final:

There is a reserve day for the final but not for the first three playoffs games. May 30 will be a reserve day for the final if it is disrupted and cannot be finished for any reason on that day.

DLS Method after first innings:

In the case of the two Qualifiers and the Eliminator, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will come into play if one innings is complete but no play is possible in the second.

Final to be wrapped on reserve day:

If at least one ball is bowled on May 29 but it couldn't be completed on the original date then the match would be wrapped on the reserve day. "The match will resume at the point where it stopped on the previous day. For the avoidance of doubt, any match recalculations done without the match actually restarting on the previous night will be ignored," said the release.

In case no play is possible after the toss in the final, teams will have a fresh toss on the reserve day.