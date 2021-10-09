IPL Playoffs Time Table 2021: Schedule, Date, Format; All About Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, Final

After Mumbai Indians failed to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) under 65 in their final league match of the T20 league, which was split into two halves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Knight Riders became the fourth side to qualify into the playoffs and Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Knight Riders have emerged as a force to reckon with in the UAE leg of the tournament as the Eoin Morgan-led side maintained an upward curve by winning five of their last seven games and qualify for the playoffs. The Kolkata-based franchise put the disappointments of the first phase aside and produced some dominating performances in the UAE and finished with 14 points.

Delhi Capitals - who were the runner-ups in the previous edition of the T20 league which was held in the UAE - finished as the table-toppers under the leadership of young captain in Rishabh Pant. Chennai Super Kings - who missed the playoff bus last year, an unprecedented first in their illustrious journey in the league - returned to their form and finished second.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - who qualified for the playoffs in IPL 13 - also displayed brilliant performances and finished third. The Virat Kohli-led side looks a title favourite this time around for the team seems pretty balanced this time around.

Teams that made it to the IPL 2021 play-offs: 1. Delhi Capitals: 20 points (10 wins, 4 losses) 2. Chennai Super Kings: 18 points (9 wins, 5 losses) 3. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 18 points (9 wins, 5 losses) 4. Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 points (7 wins, 7 losses) PS: With a net run rate of 0.587, KKR edged Mumbai Indians (0.116) to secure the fourth spot. Mumbai Indians failed to create a big record Defending champions Mumbai Indians failed to defend their title this year as they were knocked out of the tournament from the league stage. Having won IPL 2019 and IPL 2020, the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to create a record of winning three consecutive IPL titles. Chennai Super Kings (2010 & 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019 & 2020) are the only teams to have defended their titles in the history of the IPL. All you need to know about Play-offs: Qualifier 1: The top two ranked teams in the points table will now clash on Sunday (October 10) in Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals in Q-1. Eliminator: The third and fourth-ranked teams i.e. RCB and KKR will clash with each other on Monday (October 11) in the Eliminator at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Qualifier 2: The winner of the Eliminator will face the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday (October 13) at Sharjah. FINAL: The GRAND FINALE WILL BE HELD AT DUBAI INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM ON FRIDAY (OCTOBER 15) BETWEEN WINNERS OF Q1 AND Q2. Timings: All the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. TV Channels: StarSports Network Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP.