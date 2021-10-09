IPL Playoffs Time Table 2021: Schedule, Date, Format; All About Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, Final

Teams that made it to the IPL 2021 play-offs:
1. Delhi Capitals: 20 points (10 wins, 4 losses)
2. Chennai Super Kings: 18 points (9 wins, 5 losses)
3. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 18 points (9 wins, 5 losses)
4. Kolkata Knight Riders: 14 points (7 wins, 7 losses)
PS: With a net run rate of 0.587, KKR edged Mumbai Indians (0.116) to secure the fourth spot.
Mumbai Indians failed to create a big record
Defending champions Mumbai Indians failed to defend their title this year as they were knocked out of the tournament from the league stage. Having won IPL 2019 and IPL 2020, the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to create a record of winning three consecutive IPL titles.
Chennai Super Kings (2010 & 2011) and Mumbai Indians (2019 & 2020) are the only teams to have defended their titles in the history of the IPL.
All you need to know about Play-offs:
Qualifier 1: The top two ranked teams in the points table will now clash on Sunday (October 10) in Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals in Q-1.
Eliminator: The third and fourth-ranked teams i.e. RCB and KKR will clash with each other on Monday (October 11) in the Eliminator at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
Qualifier 2: The winner of the Eliminator will face the losing side of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday (October 13) at Sharjah.
FINAL: The GRAND FINALE WILL BE HELD AT DUBAI INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM ON FRIDAY (OCTOBER 15) BETWEEN WINNERS OF Q1 AND Q2.
Timings: All the matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.
TV Channels: StarSports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP.