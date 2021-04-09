IPL records: Who has the best economy rate?

While the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are eyeing a hat-trick of titles, RCB are targetting their maiden IPL crown.

The match starts at 7.30pm IST and will be shown live on all Star Sports Network channels.

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Date, Time, Venue, Probable Playing 11, TV Channel List

Over the next 52 days, we are all set to to witness some high octane battles, most of which are likely to go down the wire.

Records are bound to get broken and new ones will be set.

Though the T20 format is more suited to the batsmen, the bowlers too have had their share of glory with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan being one of the success stories.

To the Sunrisers Hyderabad tweaker goes the credit of being the most economical bowler in IPL history.

The 22-year-old's economy rate of 6.24 from 62 games for the Hyderabad-based franchise is the best in IPL history.

For the records, the top five in the most economical bowlers has three spinners in it with Indian legend Anil Kumble (6.57) following and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan fourth (6.67) in the list.

Australian legend Glenn McGrath is third (6.61) in the list.

Two editions of IPL within a space of five months may not be an ideal situation for all the stakeholders.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has cast its shadow on the league in the build-up stage with some positive cases among both players and support staff.

But with a strict bio-bubble in place for the games, the Board of Control for Cricket in India would be hoping for a smooth run just like the previous edition in the UAE.

But for the fans at large, exhausted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases going past the one lakh mark daily, watching towering sixes, toe-crushers and new talents unearthed will be a welcome diversion in the next seven weeks.