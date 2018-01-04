IPL retention: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit retained. KKR let go Gambhir

Bengaluru, January 4: As expected, Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja while Kolkata Knight Riders let go skipper Gautam Gambhir during the Player Retention process on Thursday (January 4) ahead of the IPL auction later this month.
Here's a closer look at the players retained by the eight IPL teams and the purse remaining and available right to match options during the auction.
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni (Rs 15 cr), Suresh Raina (Rs 11 cr) and Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 7 cr)
Salary Cap remaining: Rs 47 cr
RTM: 2
Delhi Daredevils
Rishabh Pant (League Fee: 8 cr, Deduction: Rs 15 cr), Chris Morris (League Fee: 7.1 cr, Deduction: Rs 11 cr), Shreyas Iyer (League Fee: 7 cr, Deduction: 7 cr)
Salary Cap remaining: Rs 47 cr
RTM: 2
Kings XI Punjab
Axar Patel (League Fee: 6.75 cr, Deduction: 12.5 cr)
Salary Cap remaining: 67.5 cr
RTM: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine (League Fee: 8.5 cr, Deduction: 12.5 cr), Andre Russel (League Fee: 7 cr, Deduction: 7.5 cr).
Salary Cap remaining: Rs 59 cr
RTM: 3
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (15 cr), Hardik Pandya (11 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (7 cr)
Salary Cap remaining: Rs 47 cr
RTM: 2
Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith (League Fee: 12 cr, Deduction: 12.5 cr)
Salary Cap remaining: Rs 67.5 cr
RTM: 3
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli (17 cr), AB de Villiers (11 cr), Sarfarz Khan (Uncapped: League Fee: 1.75 cr, Deduction: 3 cr)
Salary Cap remaining: Rs 49 cr
RTM: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (League Fee: 12 cr, Deduction: 12.5 cr), Bhuvneswar Kumar (8.5 cr).
Salary Cap remaining: Rs 59 cr
RTM: 3