IPL retention: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit retained. KKR let go Gambhir

Bengaluru, January 4: As expected, Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja while Kolkata Knight Riders let go skipper Gautam Gambhir during the Player Retention process on Thursday (January 4) ahead of the IPL auction later this month.

Here's a closer look at the players retained by the eight IPL teams and the purse remaining and available right to match options during the auction.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (Rs 15 cr), Suresh Raina (Rs 11 cr) and Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 7 cr)

Salary Cap remaining: Rs 47 cr

RTM: 2

Delhi Daredevils

Rishabh Pant (League Fee: 8 cr, Deduction: Rs 15 cr), Chris Morris (League Fee: 7.1 cr, Deduction: Rs 11 cr), Shreyas Iyer (League Fee: 7 cr, Deduction: 7 cr)

Salary Cap remaining: Rs 47 cr

RTM: 2

Kings XI Punjab

Axar Patel (League Fee: 6.75 cr, Deduction: 12.5 cr)

Salary Cap remaining: 67.5 cr

RTM: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine (League Fee: 8.5 cr, Deduction: 12.5 cr), Andre Russel (League Fee: 7 cr, Deduction: 7.5 cr).

Salary Cap remaining: Rs 59 cr

RTM: 3

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (15 cr), Hardik Pandya (11 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (7 cr)

Salary Cap remaining: Rs 47 cr

RTM: 2

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (League Fee: 12 cr, Deduction: 12.5 cr)

Salary Cap remaining: Rs 67.5 cr

RTM: 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (17 cr), AB de Villiers (11 cr), Sarfarz Khan (Uncapped: League Fee: 1.75 cr, Deduction: 3 cr)

Salary Cap remaining: Rs 49 cr

RTM: 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (League Fee: 12 cr, Deduction: 12.5 cr), Bhuvneswar Kumar (8.5 cr).

Salary Cap remaining: Rs 59 cr

RTM: 3