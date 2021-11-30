IPL Retention: Full List of Released and Retained Players With Price After Retention

Some big names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah were retained by their teams while some others like Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina etc did not get the retention.

There are players from Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Mind you, this is just the first step ahead of the IPL 2022 as there is the much-awaited mega auction is pending. It will be held either by the end of December or early January.

The two new teams in Lucknow and Ahmedabad will have time from December 1 to December 25 to pick a maximum of three players from the released players’ pool.

Here MyKhel offers you complete list of retained and released players at the end of IPL Player Retention with price tag of retained players.

1 CSK Retained players: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

CSK Released players: Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran. Robin Uthappa, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Ambati Rayudu, K Gowtham, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Imran Tahir, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Dominic Drakes, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Jason Behrendorff, N Jagadeesan, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth, M Harishankar Reddy.

2 RCB Retained players: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crore).

RCB released players: Devdutt Padikkal, Akshdeep Nath, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sachin Baby, AB de Villiers (retired), KS Bharat, Finn Allen, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Daniel Sams, George Garton, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Scott Kuggeleijin, Tim David, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson.

3 SRH Retained players: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore)

SRH Released players: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

4 MI Retained players: Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

MI Released players: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Piyush Chawla, Anukul Roy, Jimmy Neesham, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav.

5 RR retained players: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

RR released players: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis.

6 KKR retained players: Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

KKR released players: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Tim Seifert, Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Gajendra Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rahul Tripathi.

7 DC retained players: Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore).

DC released players: Ajinkya Rahane, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, M Siddharth, Sam Billings, Vishnu Vinod, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, R Ashwin, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav.

8 PBKS retained players: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore, Rs 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore).

PBKS released players: Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Swapnil Singh, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Saurabh Kumar.

Purse remaining with each team for the IPL mega auction:

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 48 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crore.