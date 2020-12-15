IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Tom Moody as Director Of Cricket

Hyderabad, Dec. 15: Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody was on Tuesday appointed as the director of cricket by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The 55-year-old Australian was in charge of SRH for seven years till the 2019 season, guiding the team to IPL title in 2016 before he was replaced by England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss in July last year.
"@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising," the franchise announced on its official Twitter handle
During Moody's seven-year tenure, Sunrisers reached IPL play-offs five times.
🚨 Announcement 🚨@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad.#OrangeArmy #KeepRising pic.twitter.com/EGHJNExTTm— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 15, 2020
In this year's IPL in the UAE, SRH again reached the play-offs after qualifying third. They lost to Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.