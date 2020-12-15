Cricket
IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Tom Moody as Director Of Cricket

By Pti

Hyderabad, Dec. 15: Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody was on Tuesday appointed as the director of cricket by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 55-year-old Australian was in charge of SRH for seven years till the 2019 season, guiding the team to IPL title in 2016 before he was replaced by England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss in July last year.

"@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising," the franchise announced on its official Twitter handle

During Moody's seven-year tenure, Sunrisers reached IPL play-offs five times.

In this year's IPL in the UAE, SRH again reached the play-offs after qualifying third. They lost to Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
