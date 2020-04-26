IPL: Suresh Raina, R Ashwin discuss MS Dhoni's influence on Chennai Super Kings' success in the tournament

Ashwin was part of the franchise for seven years and achieved several highs under Dhoni's leadership. In a live Instagram session with CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina, Ashwin discussed what sets the franchise apart from the rest of the teams in the league.

Both Ashwin and Raina came to a consensus that it is Dhoni's calming influence as well as the incredible work coach Stephen Flemming and the support staff have been doing all these years.

"At CSK most of the pressure is taken away by the presence of Mahi bhai and because of the victories that we had... the oneness of the team," Ashwin said.

"The franchise also looks after each and every aspect of the player. They also look after their families... that is what I felt when we came back after two years and won the title. Our families were there, kids were playing. You know how things are... We play a lot of matches and travel a lot and the presence of kids help us remain calm," Raina added.

Ashwin, who has led Kings XI Punjab in the last couple of seasons in the tournament, also claimed that experience is what wins a team matches in the shortest format and perception has changed in the recent years.

"Initially people talked about how T20 is a young man's sport. But over the years I have felt it can be dealt only by experienced people. People who have the experience of playing for years are the ones who have been delivering for years," Ashwin said.