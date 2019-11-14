IPL Transfer: After 9 seasons and playing 100 games, Ajinkya Rahane leaves Rajasthan Royals; moves to Delhi Capitals

The announcement was made on Thursday (November 14) just minutes before the IPL transfer deadline ends at 5 PM.

Rahane, who captained RR in 24 matches and represented them in 100 IPL games from 2011 to 2015 and again in 2018 and 2019, was also their top run-getter having scored 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a S/R of 122.65. Rahane also scored two centuries for the Royals and made 17 half-centuries.

Delhi Capitals have traded leg spinner Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals. After the 12th season of the IPL, Markande was traded to Delhi Capitals by Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbaikar has a price tag of Rs 4 crore and it is reported that Royals would be getting two Delhi Capitals players in return.

In IPL 2019, Rahane slammed a ton against Delhi Capitals but his team lost the match.

Rajasthan Royals' available purse ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction is Rs 7.15 crore. The Royals have not won the IPL title after their triumph in the inaugural championship in 2008 and they would be eager to change it.

Bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia will return to Rajasthan Royals after being traded by Delhi Capitals. Tewatia began his IPL career with RR in 2014, when he was bought for INR 10 lakhs. He also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and settling with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and 2019.

Very interesting that @DelhiCapitals have traded in @ajinkyarahane88. Does it reflect uncertainty over Prithvi Shaw? Want solid personalities in the team? Rahane and Dhawan to open? And by letting go Rahane and Gowtham, are RR going to make a strong pitch for young Indian talent? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 14, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday (November 13), New Zealand pacer, Trent Boult, was traded by Delhi Capitals with Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming season. The seasoned Kiwi left-arm speedster made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games, the BCCI announced through a media release.

In another trade-off, pace bowler Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab. The right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018 has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets under his belt.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He remains the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.