IPL Transfer: Rajasthan Royals trade Krishnappa Gowtham to Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020

Uncapped cricketer Gowtham, who was bought for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 auction from his base price of INR 20 lakh, played 15 games in 2018 and seven matches in 2019.

K Gowtham has been a regular player for the Royals in the last two seasons but the franchise has now decided to offload him. He will now be joining his Karnataka mates KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal in the Kings XI squad.

In August this year, Gowtham slammed the fastest century in the history of Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and picked up eight wickets in a single league match of the KPL 2019.

Gowtham powered Ballari Tuskers to a facile 70-run win over Shivamogga Lions in a game that was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Reports are also claiming that Rajasthan Royals will trade India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane with Delhi Capitals ahead of the next season.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the Mumbai cricketer will be leaving the Jaipur-based franchise after representing them for nine years. Rahane is headed to Delhi Capitals and the formal announcement regarding the same is likely to be made.

The Mumbaikar has a price tag of Rs 4 crore and it is reported that Royals would be getting two Delhi Capitals players in return.

Rajasthan Royals' available purse ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction is Rs 7.15 crore. The Royals have not won the IPL title after their triumph in the inaugural championship in 2008 and they would be eager to change it.

Once the IPL transfer date is over the franchise could release some of it's players. Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, and Jaydev Unadkat are a few names that won't be a part of the squad for the next season.