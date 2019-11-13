Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL transfer: Trent Boult joins Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals; Ankit Rajpoot enters Rajasthan Royals

By
IPL transfer: Trent Boult joins MI
IPL transfer: Trent Boult joins MI

Bengaluru, November 13: Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult will play for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season after being traded by Delhi Capitals.

The seasoned New Zealand fast bowler made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games, the BCCI announced through a media release.

In another trade off, pace bowler Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab. The right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018 has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets under his belt.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajpoot remains the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

The IPL transfer market is heating up ahead of next month's auction and for the first time in the history of the league the players' auction will be held in Kolkata.

Recently, India off-spinner R Ashwin had joined Delhi Capitals after captaining the Kings XI Punjab for two seasons. Ashwin and Kings XI co-owner Ness Wadia termed the move as "mutual" and "amicable."

More TRENT BOULT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue