IPL transfer: Trent Boult joins Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals; Ankit Rajpoot enters Rajasthan Royals

The seasoned New Zealand fast bowler made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games, the BCCI announced through a media release.

In another trade off, pace bowler Ankit Rajpoot will represent Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 after a successful trade by Kings XI Punjab. The right-arm fast bowler who joined KXIP in 2018 has played 23 IPL matches and has 22 wickets under his belt.

Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajpoot remains the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.

The IPL transfer market is heating up ahead of next month's auction and for the first time in the history of the league the players' auction will be held in Kolkata.

Recently, India off-spinner R Ashwin had joined Delhi Capitals after captaining the Kings XI Punjab for two seasons. Ashwin and Kings XI co-owner Ness Wadia termed the move as "mutual" and "amicable."