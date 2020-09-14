Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL updates: Ganguly lauds new-look Sharjah Cricket Stadium

By Pti

Sharjah (UAE), Sept 14: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday visited the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the three venues for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), and lauded the ground for its new look and feel.

The IPL 2020, shifted out of India to the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in three cities -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

According to a media release issued here on Monday, Ganguly also said that young players are eagerly looking forward to playing in this hallowed cricket ground where greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar wrote history.

The Sharjah stadium had recently undergone major refurbishment, including setting up of new canopies, an upgraded royal suite, commentary box and VIP Hospitality boxes in total compliance with COVID-related protocols.

Ganguly was accompanied by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, former IPL chief Rajeev Shukla, and IPL COO Hemang Amin. Other officials who were present included BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George and Mubashir Usmani, GM of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). Sharjah is set to host 12 IPL games.

More IPL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 4,846,427 | World - 29,175,427
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, September 14, 2020, 20:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More