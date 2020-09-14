IPL updates: Ganguly lauds new-look Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The IPL 2020, shifted out of India to the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in three cities -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

According to a media release issued here on Monday, Ganguly also said that young players are eagerly looking forward to playing in this hallowed cricket ground where greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar wrote history.

The Sharjah stadium had recently undergone major refurbishment, including setting up of new canopies, an upgraded royal suite, commentary box and VIP Hospitality boxes in total compliance with COVID-related protocols.

Ganguly was accompanied by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, former IPL chief Rajeev Shukla, and IPL COO Hemang Amin. Other officials who were present included BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George and Mubashir Usmani, GM of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). Sharjah is set to host 12 IPL games.