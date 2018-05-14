Ireland dig in after Pakistan bowlers put them on the ropes

The minnows, playing in the longest format for the first time, were reduced to an embarrasing 7-4 after Pakistan declared on 310-9, Mohammad Abbas leading the way with 4-44.

Kevin O'Brien top scored with 40 and Gary Wilson made an unbeaten 33 to get Ireland up to 130 all out, Mohammad Amir (2-9) and Shadab Khan (3-31) also doing damage on Sunday.

SCOREBOARD

They made a much better fist of it after Pakistan enforced the follow-on for the first time since 2002, closing on 64 without loss to trail by 116, with the tourists having concern over Amir as he spent time off the field after picking up an injury while bowling.

Debutant Faheem Ashraf was dismissed for 83 and Shadab made 55 before the Pakistan bowlers ripped through Ireland, who restored some pride later in the day.

Tim Murtagh finished with excellent figures of 4-45 and Stuart Thompson took 3-62 as Pakistan added 42 runs before the declaration.

Ireland's first Test innings got off to a terrible start, Abbas trapping Ed Joyce and Andy Balbirnie leg before and Amir removing captain William Porterfield's off stump to leave them 5-3 at lunch.

They were four down in a flash when Niall O'Brien failed to use his feet and went lbw to the superb Abbas, Paul Stirling, Thompson and Tyrone Kane also failing to hang around as Ireland crumbled to 61-7.

Kevin O'Brien and Wilson - showing great courage after going to hospital following a blow on the arm suffered in the warm-up - got the Test new boys up to three figures, but Shadab finished off the innings by getting rid of Murtagh.

Sarfraz Ahmed put Ireland back in as he attempted to wrap up victory in a hurry, but Joyce (39no) and Porterfield (23no) showed great application after being given early lives to see it through to stumps.

Source: OPTA