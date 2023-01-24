Irfan Pathan impressed with Mohammed Shami, hopes India get bowling combination right for ICC World Cup 2023

Shami was back bowling at his best as India bundled New Zealand for a paltry 108 in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

The 32-year-old's figures of 3 for 18 in 6 overs followed by Rohit Sharma's knock of 51 helped India win by 8 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. And following that result, Pathan was full of praise for Shami, who started the destruction of the Kiwis batters.

"I was really impressed with Shami, because the way he set it up, the first wicket, the first over. Everything started from there itself because in the start we kept bowling then with a little bit of variation that was there in his wrists, getting the ball in was very effective," Pathan told exclusively on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

"The three wickets that were taken by him, out of which he got two in his first spell and then dismissing Bracewell with a bouncer, who could have been a threat to team India."

Pathan was especially impressed with how Shami used the pitch and added that every wicket that day was crucial.

"Changing the angle against him according to the situation, he used the pitch well bowling a bouncer and took his wicket," Pathan added.

So, each and every wicket was very crucial, his spell was very impressive and he needed a wicket desperately because his performance was not up to the mark, especially in the last seven matches.

"And after a very long time he got those three wickets which were very important and very impressive as well."

India lacked heat in World Cups

The former all-rounder, who used to bowl with the new ball for the country, also spoke on what areas India should improve on, in their quest for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

"India need to focus on bowling. It is very important to plan what combination we should be playing and which bowlers should get a chance, depending on how they make the most of the pitches," Pathan said.

"The biggest problem here, is that the pitches are flat and our bowling is not up to the mark and that's what we have seen in the last two T20 World Cups against Pakistan as well as against England in the semi-finals."

The former left-armer pacer also believes India "lacked heat" in the previous two World Cups, but with the current options they can cope with playing on any kind of pitch.

"Our bowling definitely lacked heat. So, this is what I personally want to see going forward, that we have two bowlers who do not require the special pitches that we expect," Pathan added.

"They have their respective skills either by pace or the variation and I think that the team management and the selectors and everyone, even the captain Rohit Sharma are going in the right direction."