Irfan Pathan slams haters for trolling him over wife's blurred image, says 'I'm her mate, not her master'

The 36-year-old cricketer - who is often on the radar of radicals for following Muslim customs - was criticised on social media by haters for forcing his wife to blur her face. The left-arm pacer clarified that it is his wife's choice to blur her face and stressed 'I'm her mate, not her master'.

Irfan took to Twitter and posted the same photo saying, "This picture is posted by my queen from my son's account. We are getting a lot of hate. Let me post this here as well. She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes, I'm her mate, not her master".

This picture is posted by my queen from my son’s account. We are getting lot of hate.Let me post this here as well.She blurred this pic by her choice. And Yes,I’m her mate not her master;). #herlifeherchoice pic.twitter.com/Xy6CB2kKWA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2021

Pathan has been quite vocal on social media and regularly shares his opinion fearlessly. The former India pacer along with his elder brother Yusuf Pathan has been helping the country fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo has been distributing oxygen concentrators with the help of local NGOs and doing their bit.

Earlier this year, Irfan had tested COVID-19 positive after participating in the Road Safety World Series held in Raipur. The Rajkot cricketer recovered from the deadly virus by putting himself in home isolation. The cricketer impressed all with his performance in the Road Safety Series by picking up 7 wickets and scoring 126 runs.