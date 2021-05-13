Irfan Pathan takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut for spreading 'hate', says 'my tweets are for humanity'

In the past couple of days, Kangana shared numerous posts on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Pained by the loss of lives in Palestine, Pathan tweeted his to criticise what was happening in and slammed Israel's military attack on Gaza.

"If you have even slightest of humanity you will not support what's happening in #Palestine #SaveHumanity," Pathan had tweeted.

Following the Baroda cricketer's tweet in support of Palestine, he was targetted by a section of people on social media for his selective outrage. They called out the former cricketer for not taking a stand during the post-election violence in Bengal recently.

Kangana even shared a screenshot from a Twitter user criticising Pathan for not taking a stand during the violence in Bengal on her Instagram story.

The former cricketer took to his Twitter handle and slammed the actress for spreading hatred on social media.

"All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who's account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate. #planned," tweeted Irfan.

Kangana has been facing the ire on social media for her comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.