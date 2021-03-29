Irfan Pathan too tests positive for COVID-19

The former India all-rounder was part of the India Legends squad which won the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2021 T20 tournament held in Raipur recently.

The 36-year-old confirmed that he has been tested COVID-19 positive on Twitter, though he is asymptomatic.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan tweted.

Irfan joins brother Yusuf, legend Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian batsman S Badrinath, who all had tested positive after returning from Raipur.

All four were part of the Indian Legends team which competed in the fortnight-long tournament held at the new facility in Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

"Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health," Irfan added in the tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid 19; legendary India batsman in quarantine

Unlike Irfan, Tendulkar had developed mild symptoms.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," tweeted Tendulkar, who had led the Indian Legends to title in the RSWS 2021 final, where they beat Sri Lanka Legends in the final.