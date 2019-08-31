Cricket
Ishan Kishan's quick fifty helps India A to narrow win over South Africa A

By
India A beat South Africa A by two wickets in the second one day match at Thiruvananthapuram
India A beat South Africa A by two wickets in the second one day match at Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, August 31: Ishan Kishan's quick fifty guided India A to a two-wicket win over South Africa A in a rain-affected one-day match here on Saturday (August 31).

In a match that was reduced to 21-over-a-side because of rain, South Africa A batted first to make a challenging 162/5. With Kishan making a 24-ball fifty, India A overhauled the target with an over to spare.

Earlier, George Linde and Temba Bavuma led South Africa's charge with contrasting knocks. Bavuma made 33-ball 40 to help South Africa recover from early loss of two wickets. But Linde offered the much-needed muscle to hte visitors' innings, cracking 52 off 25 balls with a four and five sixes.

They got some good support from Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 27 balls, 3x6) and Khaya Zondo (24 off 20 balls, 2x4, 1x6) as South Africa compiled a challenging score.

For India, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal captured one wicket each. Shubman Gill and Anmolpreet Singh gave India A sound start with the latter quick off the block with a 19-ball 30, a knock that included two fours and as many sixes.

But to get past the line, India needed some more firepower and Kishan provided that with a 55 off 24 balls with five sixes and four boundaries. Krunal Pandya too came up with an important unbeaten 23 off 15 balls with a four and a six.

India A had won the first one-dayer at the same venue a couple of days and thus the home side has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Brief scores: South Africa A: 162/5 in 21 overs (Temba Bavuma 40, George Linde 52, Heinrich Klaasen 31, Khaya Zondo 24) lost to India A: 163/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishen 55, Krunal Pandya (n.o) 23, Anmolpreet Singh 30, Shubman Gill 21; Junior Dala 2/25) by 2 wickets.

Saturday, August 31, 2019, 19:24 [IST]
