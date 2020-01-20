Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ishant Sharma sustains ankle injury before Test squad announcement

By Pti
Ishant Sharma suffers ankle injury during Ranji Trophy match
Ishant Sharma suffers ankle injury during Ranji Trophy match

New Delhi, January 20: India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi on Monday (January 20), just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour.

The extent of the 31-year-old's injury is not known, but Ishant, who was spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha, looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff.

The injury happened in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings and Ishant's third over.

It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull but the ball hit the pads, as Ishant vociferously appealed on the follow through before slipping suddenly.

He was writhing in pain and needed immediate medical help. Ishant had taken three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha's first innings.

The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season.

His next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton but in case the injury turns out to be serious, he will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

More ISHANT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue