Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Issue of Dhoni's future can be resolved through talks: former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale

By Pti
dhoni

Indore, Oct. 23: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the selectors can "easily resolve" Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future by holding talks with him, said Sanjay Jagdale, former secretary of the board, on Wednesday.

Sourav Ganguly: Kohli the most important man in Indian cricket, Dhoni's decision will be respected

After taking charge at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, Ganguly said the matter of Dhoni's future in international cricket will be addressed, but vowed to accord the two-time World Cup winning captain respect during his tenure.

"The issue of Dhoni's future is not a big one and it should not be blown out of proportion. Ganguly and the selectors can easily resolve this issue by talking directly to Dhoni," Jagdale, also a former national selector, told PTI. "Such issues are normally resolved by holding talks with big cricketers in every country," he said.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India's semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

Jagdale also welcomed the move of Ganguly, one of the most decorated captains, taking charge as the BCCI chief. "It's a good start," Jagdale said, adding, "I believe his vast experience as a cricketer and sports administrator will benefit Indian cricket."

Ganguly was former secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and was its president. After taking over the reins of BCCI, he will have to demit the office. "Ganguly has done a good job as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal," Jagdale said.

When asked about the challenges faced by Ganguly, Jagdale said in order to prepare talented pool of cricketers, he should encourage domestic cricket by raising the necessary sports infrastructure across the country.

More SOURAV GANGULY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 19:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue