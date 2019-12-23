Jadeja's improvement with bat so important, says Ganguly

Jadeja along side Shardul Thakur held his nerve to remain unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls to complete a high-scoring chase against West Indies in the series decider on Sunday (December 22).

"Another win @bcci...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ..." Ganguly tweeted.

Ganguly's satisfaction is understandable as Jadeja, at the start of his career, was panned for not being able to hit big shots in the death overs.

However, things have changed in the past few years and he has now scored more than 2000 runs in ODIs (2188 to be precise) and 1844 in Test matches.

In all, he has 25 half-centuries (14 in Tests and 11 in ODIs) along with a hundred in the longest format.