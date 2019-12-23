Cricket
Jadeja's improvement with bat so important, says Ganguly

By Pti

Bengaluru, December 23: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting will be very important for the Indian team going forward after the all-rounder played a crucial role in the third ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack.

Jadeja along side Shardul Thakur held his nerve to remain unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls to complete a high-scoring chase against West Indies in the series decider on Sunday (December 22).

"Another win @bcci...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ..." Ganguly tweeted.

Ganguly's satisfaction is understandable as Jadeja, at the start of his career, was panned for not being able to hit big shots in the death overs.

However, things have changed in the past few years and he has now scored more than 2000 runs in ODIs (2188 to be precise) and 1844 in Test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja: 'I don't have to prove anything to anyone'

In all, he has 25 half-centuries (14 in Tests and 11 in ODIs) along with a hundred in the longest format.

Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
