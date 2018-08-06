Cricket

James Anderson escapes injury after golf ball hits his face! Watch the video

James Anderson avoided major injury despite a golf ball hitting his face
Bengaluru, August 6: James Anderson is no stranger to a cricket ball whizzing past his face or at the receiving end of a few short-pitched deliveries. But on Sunday (August 5), Anderson could not avoid a ball hitting his face albeit while playing a different sport.

The England pacer Anderson and his new ball partner Stuart Broad spent some time playing golf but the Lancashire man's effort to get out of the woods had an unexpected result with the ball hitting his face after ricocheting off a tree. (WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW). READ THIS IN TELLUGU

Anderson and Broad were playing in the 27-hole Stoke Park golf course in Buckinghamshire. England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests only had himself to blame - he was hacking the ball out of the rough amidst snaking tree roots suggests he may have sliced his previous shot as sharply as one of his bending inswingers.

With Broad filming from behind, Anderson swung hard in an attempt to get his ball back on the pristine fairway, but the ball veered directly up into his face.

Posting the vision to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Broad, who'd reacted in shock to the crack of ball on Anderson's head, clarified his fast-bowling partner in crime was "perfectly fine".

Anderson, who plays golf right-handed despite batting left-handed, admitted he'd had to check he wouldn't need to check in with a dentist.

Bangladesh won by 19 runs (DLS Method
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 13:48 [IST]
