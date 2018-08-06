James Anderson escapes injury after golf ball hits his face! Watch the video

The England pacer Anderson and his new ball partner Stuart Broad spent some time playing golf but the Lancashire man's effort to get out of the woods had an unexpected result with the ball hitting his face after ricocheting off a tree. (WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW). READ THIS IN TELLUGU

Anderson and Broad were playing in the 27-hole Stoke Park golf course in Buckinghamshire. England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests only had himself to blame - he was hacking the ball out of the rough amidst snaking tree roots suggests he may have sliced his previous shot as sharply as one of his bending inswingers.

😂 just checked I wasn’t missing any teeth tbh mate!! — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 5, 2018

With Broad filming from behind, Anderson swung hard in an attempt to get his ball back on the pristine fairway, but the ball veered directly up into his face.

Posting the vision to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Broad, who'd reacted in shock to the crack of ball on Anderson's head, clarified his fast-bowling partner in crime was "perfectly fine".

Anderson, who plays golf right-handed despite batting left-handed, admitted he'd had to check he wouldn't need to check in with a dentist.