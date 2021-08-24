James Anderson on Jasprit Bumrah bouncer barrage: 'I felt he wasn't trying to get me out'

Bumrah - who relies heavily on fuller-length deliveries to wrap up the tail - surprised all with his change of tactics after Anderson walked into the middle to bat. The India pacer sprayed the veteran English pacer with bouncers in his 10-ball over in which he bowled at the latter's body.

At the end of the day's play, Bumrah reached up to the English cricketer and asked if he was okay, but Anderson - who is known for his grumpy behaviour - reciprocated with a mouthful. Later, India spinner R Ashwin revealed Anderson's words pumped up Bumrah who went on forging an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket with Mohammed Shami and laid the foundation for a big win for his team.

The 39-year-old - while speaking about the entire episode with Bumrah - said he was surprised when he started facing the India pacer because until that moment the Indian wasn't bowling quick.

Anderson while speaking to Tailenders Podcast, said, "I got caught off guard a little bit because all the batters coming in were saying how slow the pitch was. Banged in short; it was really slow. When I came out to bat, Joe said Bumrah was not bowling as quick as he normally does.

"And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn't it? And it felt like, I haven't felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn't trying to get me out," Anderson added further.

Anderson went on saying that only a couple of deliveries from Bumrah were at stumps while the rest were directed at his body with pace.

"I felt he wasn't trying to get me out. He bowled an over, maybe 10, 11, 12 balls. He was bowling no-ball after no-ball, bowling short. I think he bowled two on the stumps which I managed to dig out. So for me, it was just about trying to survive that and get Joe back on strike," he added further.

Anderson's words and some of the England cricketers' response when Bumrah was batting charged him up as he did not just play a defiant knock but also bowled exceedingly well in the second innings as Team India defeated hosts by 151 runs having bundled them out for 120.