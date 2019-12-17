Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Anderson set for England comeback ahead of South Africa series

By Rob Lancaster
Anderson

London, December 17: James Anderson is in "fantastic physical condition" as he prepares to play for England in their opening warm-up match in South Africa, according to head coach Chris Silverwood.

The Lancashire seamer has not featured for his country since suffering a calf injury in the first Ashes Test against Australia at the start of August, missing the recent tour of New Zealand as he continued his rehabilitation.

However, the 37-year-old - England's leading wicket-taker in the longest format - was included in the squad for the four-Test series against South Africa, which begins in Centurion on Boxing Day.

England Vs South Africa: Stokes, Archer and Buttler rested for Proteas ODIs; Banton, Brown, Mahmood get call up

Before then, however, the tourists have a two-day fixture against a Cricket South Africa Invitational XI in Benoni, with the game getting under way on Tuesday.

Anderson is set to feature as he aims to prove his fitness ahead of the opener at SuperSport Park, according to a tweet from his county, with Silverwood impressed by the experienced bowler's displays during practice.

"He (Anderson) is in fantastic physical condition," Silverwood told the media. "Watching him in the nets it looks like he's right in rhythm, he looks strong and he's doing what Jimmy does with the ball. He gets wickets.

The Proteas - who have appointed Mark Boucher as their new head coach - have named six uncapped players in their squad for the first two Tests.

South Africa vs England: Ngidi set to miss Boxing Day Test

Pacemen Dane Paterson and Beuran Hendricks, batsmen Pieter Malan and Rassie van der Dussen, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Second were all selected, along with opening batsman Aiden Markram, who missed the third and final Test against India in October due to a wrist injury.

Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder, however, are both ruled out.

More JAMES ANDERSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CAG 1 - 2 LAZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue