James Pattinson on retirement: 'I had broken my back 7 times, could not do it anymore'

The 31-year-old Victorian, who made his Test debut for Australia as a tearaway right armer, has made the decision to step away from international cricket to focus on family, playing for his state, and helping develop the next generation of fast bowlers.

"The amount of work I have to put into my body to get ready to bowl at 100 per cent for 40 overs is a lot of hard work and it started to wear thin a little bit.

“I'd had a really clear plan to get as fit as I possibly could and do a lot of things to give the Ashes a crack and wasn't able to that," said Pattinson as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I didn't really want to go into something as big as that with doubts, so made the decision and in a little way, it's a relief because I've only ever known trying to play cricket for Australia since I was 20.

“There were times when I was getting pretty emotional with how sore I was but since I've backed it off my body is feeling pretty good.

“I will relax be a bit, not bust myself to play cricket," he added.

The Australian bowler further said that he had broken his back seven times while playing, but he is "satisfied with his performance".

"You can say I should probably have played more Tests but I'm thankful to just have the opportunity to represent my country and I'd like to think every time I went out that I gave everything," he said.

"I've broken my back about seven times to try and play for Australia so that's the toll it takes and there comes a point where you try and push and you can't push anymore.

“I probably wouldn't change a thing, it's been an amazing journey and now I can move on to the next stage and enjoy that as well," he added.

The right-armer played 21 Test Matches, 15 One-Day Internationals, and four T20 Internationals for Australia.

He has played 76 first-class games for Victoria. He took 81 wickets at 26.33 in his Test career and has 302 wickets at 22.52 in first-class cricket.