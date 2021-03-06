Jasprit Bumrah marriage: Who is Sanjana Ganesan and why she's being speculated as India pacer's bride to be

Who is Sanjana Ganesan
Rumours mills are abuzz that the Mumbai Indians fast bowler is going to get married to model and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.
Sanjana has been a regular face of the Star Sports presenters' panel and has hosted shows on IPL, badminton, etc. for the sports broadcaster.
Sanjana is a Miss India 2014 finalist
The 28-year-old has also been hosting the weekly show for the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders titled 'Knights Club'.
Relation with Bumrah
However, not much is known about how the two met and came close but if they are going to become life partners then certainly the duo must have met on the cricket field during Team India's international match, or pre/post-match presentations.
The two could have also come closer during the time of the IPL or during the BCCI events in which Sanjana has been seen as an anchor.
The fact that neither the actor nor the cricketer or his managers have come up with any response for or against the wedding rumours, it further adds to the confusion.