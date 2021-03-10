Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan wedding: 'Limited number of guests, ban on smartphones,' say reports

Reports of Bumrah taking tying the knots with Sanjana, who was also named '2012 Femina Style Diva', is one of the most talked-about topics in the country. And the suspense maintained by the cricketer, as well as the model-turned anchor, has only increased the curiosity quotient on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: India cricketer getting married to Sanjana Ganesan on THIS date in Goa?

As per a Times of India report, only 20 guests will be flying to Goa for the intimate wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The couple wants to keep the wedding a private affair and the guests would not be allowed to carry their phones to the function.

The wedding will not be attended by Bumrah's fellow India cricketers because they are spending time in the biosecure bubble in Ahmedabad due to the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England. India will play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs with England before IPL 2021.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage: Who is Sanjana Ganesan and why she's being speculated as India pacer's bride to be

Sanjana, who was last seen covering the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction in Chennai last month, is presently on leave and the reason hasn't been specified. Sanjana is a Miss India 2014 finalist and also participated in the MTV reality show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor and presenter.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: This actress or this sports presenter; who is going to be 'Jassi Ki Dulhaniya'?

The soft-spoken India cricketer has been on the list of most eligible bachelors in the country for quite some time. The Gujarat speedster has never been a part of a controversy. His posts on social media handle also reveal that he's very close to his mother and sister. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the cricketer was even seen doing house chores and helping his mother out at home.