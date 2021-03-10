Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan wedding: Why term 'Mumbai Knight Riders' is trending on social media

The reports of Bumrah taking nuptial vows with Sanjana is one of the most trending topics in the media. Also, the suspense maintained by the two is only increasing the curiosity quotient on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah-Anupama Parameshwaran wedding: South actor's mother had this to say on rumours

Both Bumrah and Sanjana have never been spotted in public and they kept their relationship under wraps. However, an image of the two sharing a frame started getting viral on social media. It is a BCCI video in which Sanjana could be seen interviewing Bumrah during the BCCI Annual Awards event.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage: Who is Sanjana Ganesan and why she's being speculated as India pacer's bride to be

Ever since reports of Sanjana - who hosts a weekly show for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders titled 'Knights Club - set to become the Mumbai Indians' speedster's wife the term 'Mumbai Knight Riders' started trending on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: India cricketer getting married to Sanjana Ganesan on THIS date in Goa?

An old clip from the popular daily soap 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' started trending on social media where the leading character Jethalal said that he is with 'Mumbai Knight Riders' when asked about his favourite IPL team.

Jasprit Bumrah is marrying Sanjana Ganesan



Jethalal wins again https://t.co/Ici5bbzDpf — Ashish Yadav (@KXIPian) March 8, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah will be marrying Sanjana Ganeshan on 14th-15th March in Goa. Many congratulations to him and Sanjana. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 8, 2021

However, Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the wedding which is going to be a destination wedding in Goa. Sanjana - who is a Miss India 2014 finalist and also participated in the MTV reality show Splitsvilla 7 before starting her career as a sports anchor and presenter - is also on leave.

The right-arm seamer will return in action during the IPL 2021 to play for his franchise Mumbai Indians.